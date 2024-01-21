Sengun scores a career-high 37, Rockets outlast Jazz in OT 127-126

HOUSTON — Alperen Sengun scored a career-high 37 points and had a game-high 14 rebounds to lead the Houston Rockets to a 127-126 overtime win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Sengun missed two free throws with 8.1 seconds remaining in overtime, and Utah's Jordan Clarkson missed a mid-range jumper in the closing seconds as Houston hung on to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jabari Smith Jr. hit a free throw with 36.4 seconds remaining in overtime to put Houston up 127-126. On the next play, Amen Thompson had a high-flying block at the rim to deny Collin Sexton's layup attempt that could have given Utah the lead.

The Rockets returned home where they are 16-6 after falling to 4-15 on the road where they lost five of six on an East Coast trip.

Utah has now lost back-to-back games following a six-game winning streak.

Clarkson led Utah with 33 points off the bench, while Collin Sexton added 28. Walker Kessler had five blocks and Ochai Agbaji added three blocks.

Sengun hit two free throws with 20 seconds remaining in the fourth to tie the game at 115. Sexton missed a 3 at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, right, throws the ball against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

Houston led 61-54 at halftime. The Rockets made 8 of 19 from beyond the arc in the first half after making eight 3s or less in each of their previous four games while shooting 26.5% over that span. Sengun had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the first half.

Utah guard Kris Dunn and Houston forward Jabari Smith Jr. had to be separated late in the third quarter after Dunn set a hard screen on Smith immediately following a Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound. Both players were issued technical fouls.

The teams were tied 89-all entering the fourth.

UP NEXT

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) and Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

Jazz: Visit the Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Rockets: Host Boston on Sunday night.