Keyonte George scores 30 points to help Jazz rally past Rockets 124-115

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles past Houston Rockets...

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles past Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Bethany Baker

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Keyonte George scored 30 points and Lauri Markkanen added 23 points and 10 rebounds to rally the Utah Jazz to a 124-115 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

Walker Kessler had 11 points and 17 rebounds, and Isaiah Collier added 12 points and 10 assists to help Utah snap a two-game skid.

Alperen Sengun led Houston with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Green added 25 points and 10 assists, and Amen Thompson had 23 points.

Aaron Holiday and Thompson made back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Rockets up 96-89. But the Jazz surged ahead for good behind a 21-5 run. Three straight baskets, capped by Cody Williams' layup, gave Utah a 110-101 lead with 5:59 left.

Sengun and Dillion Brooks each scored a pair of baskets to key an early 13-2 spurt that gave Houston a 45-40 lead midway through the second quarter.

Utah chipped away at the deficit, but did not retake a lead again until the third quarter when Markkanen bookended a string of four straight baskets that powered a 13-5 run. Kessler’s alley-oop dunk three possessions later punctuated that run and put the Jazz up 77-76.

Takeaways

Rockets: Houston committed only four turnovers over the first three quarters before coughing up the ball three times in the fourth.

Houston Rockets center Jock Landale (2) blocks as Utah Jazz...

Houston Rockets center Jock Landale (2) blocks as Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) goes for a layup during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Bethany Baker

Jazz: George propped up Utah’s struggling offense in the first half, scoring 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting before halftime.

Key moment

After falling behind by seven early in the fourth, the Jazz scored on six straight possessions and took the lead for good on a pull-up 3 from George.

Key stat

Utah outscored Houston 66-36 in the paint.

Up next

Houston hosts Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Utah hosts Portland on Monday night.

