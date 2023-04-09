Rockets rally to top Wizards 114-109 in finale

WASHINGTON — Jabari Smith Jr. scored 20 points, and the Houston Rockets went on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to top the Washington Wizards 114-109 on Sunday in the season finale for both.

The Rockets won four of their last five games to finish 22-60. Washington played without Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma down the stretch and lost five of its last six to finish 35-47.

The Wizards were up by 16 in the second quarter, but Houston had erased that deficit by the end of the third. Washington led 103-99 before the Rockets scored the next dozen points to take control.

Houston made its first five shots of the game, but it was the Wizards who were pouring in points for most of the first quarter. They led 35-20 after less than 8 1/2 minutes before the Rockets tightened up a bit on defense.

Jordan Goodwin led Washington with 22 points, Quenton Jackson added 19 and Corey Kispert scored 18.

Tari Eason scored 16 for Houston.

ABSENCES

Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Washington. Credit: AP/Jess Rapfogel

The Wizards had a huge list of players who were out: Beal (left knee), Porzingis (illness), Kuzma (right ankle), Deni Avdija (left elbow), Monte Morris (right ankle), Daniel Gafford (right ankle) and Delon Wright (right knee).

Houston was without Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee) and Jae'Sean Tate (left knee).

TIP-INS

Rockets: Eason and KJ Martin played in all 82 games this season.

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Washington. Credit: AP/Jess Rapfogel

UP NEXT

The Rockets are one of three teams with the best odds to win the draft lottery at 14%. The Wizards also will be in the lottery.