SportsBasketball

Houston rookie Sheppard out at least four weeks after fracturing right thumb

Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) shoots against the New...

Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) shoots against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, March 6, 2025. Credit: AP/Matthew Hinton

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Houston rookie Reed Sheppard will miss at least four weeks after fracturing his right thumb.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka announced Sheppard's status Saturday and said that the injury is to the top of his thumb and not the lower portion, which is a “better outcome.”

Udoka said Sheppard would be in a splint for about four weeks as he recovers from the injury that occurred in Houston’s win over New Orleans on Friday night, when he slapped down on the ball on a foul on Zion Williamson.

Sheppard, the No. 3 pick in last year’s draft, is averaging 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists this season.

More NBA news

Houston rookie Sheppard out at least four weeks after fracturing right thumb
Bam Adebayo fined $50,000 by NBA for making contact with and using profanity toward a referee
Nikola Jokic makes NBA history with 30-20-20 triple-double in Nuggets' OT win over Suns1m read
Nikola Jokic has 31 points, 22 assists and 21 rebounds in Nuggets' 149-141 OT win over Suns1m read
Zach LaVine outshines De'Aaron Fox to lead the Kings past the Spurs 127-1091m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME