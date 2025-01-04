SportsBasketball

Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. out 4-8 weeks after fracturing bone in hand

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) tries to post...

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) tries to post up New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones, second from left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. Credit: AP/Peter Forest

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. fractured a bone in his left hand and needs surgery that will keep him out four to eight weeks.

Coach Ime Udoka announced the injury Friday night before a game against the Boston Celtics, saying Smith fractured a metacarpal in his left hand during shootaround Friday morning.

“At some point in practice got hit on the hand — very minimal and the pain got worse … and got it looked at, checked and found it,” Udoka said.

Udoka added that he was waiting on a second opinion before surgery would be scheduled.

Smith has started every game for the Rockets this season, averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Udoka said Amen Thompson would fill in while Smith is out. But that will have to wait until Sunday with Thompson serving the last of a two-game suspension Friday night for a fight with Miami’s Tyler Herro last Sunday.

Smith, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has averaged 13 points and 7.4 rebounds in his three-year career.

Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr., front, drives toward the basket...

Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr., front, drives toward the basket as Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Houston. The Rockets won 110-99. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

