Edwards hits winning 3-pointer to cap Timberwolves rally with 113-112 win over Rockets

HOUSTON — Anthony Edwards made a step-back 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to cap a furious rally and lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 113-112 win over the Houston Rockets Friday night.

The Rockets were up by by 12 with about three minutes left before a 10-0 run by the Timberwolves, highlighted by a 3-point play by Edwards, cut the lead to 110-108 with 90 seconds to go.

Alperen Sengun made 1 of 2 free throws after that, but Julius Randle's dunk on the other end got Minnesota within 1. Sengun was fouled a second time and again made just 1 of 2 free throws to leave Houston up 112-110.

Edwards then sunk the 3-pointer to give Minnesota its first lead since midway through the third quarter.

The Rockets had a chance for the win, but Fred VanVleet's 3-point attempt was off.

Randle had 27 points and Edwards added 24 as the Timberwolves won their second straight after losing three in a row.

Sengun had a season-high 38 points with 12 rebounds to lead the Rockets, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, right, puts up a shot in front of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, left, and center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Michael Wyke

Takeaways

Timberwolves: Edwards had scored just one point in the second half before his late-game heroics secured the win.

Rockets: Houston could have used Dillon Brooks for his defense down the stretch Friday night. He missed his third straight game with a sore right ankle.

Key moment

The 3-pointer by Edwards.

Key stat

The Timberwolves got the win despite being outscored 66-40 in the paint.

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) lays up a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Michael Wyke

Up next

Houston hosts Miami and Minnesota hosts San Antonio Sunday night.