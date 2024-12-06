SportsBasketball

Jonathan Kuminga scores career-high 33 points, Warriors beat Rockets 99-93 to snap 5-game skid

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) is defended by...

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) is defended by Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2024. Credit: AP/Jed Jacobsohn

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Jonathan Kuminga scored a career-high 33 points and made two crucial layups over the final 1:04, and the Golden State Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Houston Rockets 99-93 on Thursday night.

Andrew Wiggins added 23 points and Brandin Podziemski grabbed 12 rebounds for the Warriors in the opening game of a home back-to-back.

Golden State was missing starters Stephen Curry and Draymond Green because of injuries — Curry out to manage his painful knees and Green nursing tightness in his left calf. Both are likely to return Friday.

Wiggins had been questionable with an impingement in his right ankle.

Alperen Sengun had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Houston.

Warriors nemesis Dillon Brooks started 1 for 6 and missed his initial four 3-point attempts before finishing with 15 points.

Takeaways

Rockets: The NBA fined Rockets coach Ime Udoka and Sengun for their actions leading to ejections in a 120-111 loss at Sacramento on Tuesday night, and forward Tari Eason for an interaction with a fan following the game. Udoka was fined $50,000 for confronting and directing profane language toward a game official, failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected and public criticism of the officiating during his postgame news conference.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures during the first...

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Jed Jacobsohn

Warriors: Kevon Looney earned his second start of the season and had 11 rebounds.

Key moments

Wiggins hit a 3 and was fouled for a four-point play that tied the game at 40 with 3:29 left before halftime, then converted another four-point play with 12.2 seconds remaining in the half as the Warriors took a 49-43 lead into the break.

Key stats

The Warriors held their ground in the low post against Steven Adams, scoring 52 points in the paint and outrebounding the Rockets 54-45.

Up next

Houston visits the Clippers on Sunday, while the Warriors host the Timberwolves on Friday and again Sunday.

More NBA news

Jonathan Kuminga scores career-high 33 points, Warriors beat Rockets 99-93 to snap 5-game skid1m read
Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones return to the Pelicans' lineup against Phoenix, Ryan Dunn out for Suns2m read
Marcus Smart scores 18 points, hits clinching free throws in Grizzlies' 115-110 win over Kings1m read
Vucevic, Dosunmu lead Bulls to season-high output in 139-124 win over Spurs with Wembanyama out1m read
Ingram scores 29 points and healthier Pelicans top the Suns 126-124 to snap a 9-game skid1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME