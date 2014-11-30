San Antonio Spurs win against Boston Celtics in Gregg Popovich's return

BOSTON -- Danny Green scored 18 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to their seventh straight win as coach Gregg Popovich returned from a two-game absence to lead them to a 111-89 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Leading 80-77 with 10 minutes left, the Spurs went on a 14-2 run to take a 94-79 lead with 6:11 left on a layup by Cory Joseph. After Jeff Green made a free throw for Boston, cutting the lead to 94-80, Aron Baynes beat the 24-second clock with a 3-pointer then made a layup for a 99-80 lead with 4:36 to go.

Popovich returned for the opener of a four-game road trip after missing two games following an undisclosed minor medical procedure.

Boris Diaw had 15 points and Tim Duncan added 14 for the Spurs. The Celtics were led by Jeff Green with 16 points and Evan Turner with 12 as they dropped to 1-7 in their last eight games.

Rajon Rondo finished with only two points and missed both of his free throws. He has made just 9 of 30 all season.