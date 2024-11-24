Scotty Pippen Jr. has 30 points, 10 assists in 'phenomenal' game in dad's old stomping grounds

CHICAGO — Scotty Pippen Jr. already had plenty of fond memories of watching his Hall of Fame father at the United Center.

He added one of his own Saturday night.

Pippen, son of former Bulls great Scottie, scored a career-best 30 points, added 10 assists and shot 13 of 16 to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Bulls, 142-131.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s crazy to say I put up 30 and 10 in the gym where my dad had played,” he said after scoring 26 points in the first three quarters to help Memphis win its second straight. “It means everything to me and my family. I talked to my dad tonight about coming in here and playing. He just told me to go out there and kill it, so that’s what I tried to do.”

The elder Pippen wasn’t in the building Saturday night but was in Memphis on Nov. 8 when his son finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Two-time All-Star Ja Morant’s absence with a hip injury – he missed his eighth straight game – has certainly helped Pippen find his niche during his second season in the NBA. On Saturday, he was effective from the perimeter, in transition and finding space in the paint.

“Scotty Pippen was phenomenal tonight,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said.

Memphis Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen Jr. posts up on Chicago Bulls' Jalen Smith as Coby White handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

The younger Pippen started the night averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 assists in the team’s first 17 games.

___

This story has been corrected to remove reference to the Pippens being the only father-son duo to earn triple-doubles.