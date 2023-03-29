Short-handed Wizards rout Celtics 130-111

WASHINGTON — Kristaps Porzingis had 32 points and 13 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards boosted their flickering postseason hopes with a 130-111 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

The Wizards won despite the absence of Bradley Beal (left knee soreness) and Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain) and pulled within 2 1/2 games of Chicago for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Washington has six games remaining in the regular season.

The Celtics had their three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 2 1/2 games behind Milwaukee for the top record in the NBA. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 28 points, but the Celtics trailed 64-51 at halftime, and then their deficit rose to as many as 23 points in the third quarter.

Milwaukee plays at Indiana on Wednesday before a showdown Thursday against the Celtics.

Deni Avdija matched a career high with 25 points and added 10 rebounds for Washington. Monte Morris scored 19 points.

Jaylen Brown contributed 18 points for the Celtics.

The Wizards went 1 of 8 from 3-point range in the first quarter but still led 29-23. Their shooting picked up in a big way — they finished 13 of 37 from beyond the arc — and Boston never mounted much of a challenge in the second half.

Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (22) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Washington. The Wizards won 130-111. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

The Celtics substituted liberally in the fourth quarter and actually cut the lead down to 13, but then Avdija had a steal and dunk and the Wizards held on without any trouble.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Tatum played 32 minutes, and no other Boston player reached that total. ... Marcus Smart scored 14 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 13.

Wizards: Washington was actually down three starters. In addition to Beal and Kuzma, Daniel Gafford missed the game with left foot soreness.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

UP NEXT

Celtics: At Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Wizards: Host Orlando on Friday night.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister