Tatum scores 24 to lead Celtics past Wembanyama, Spurs 117-98

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 24 points and Jaylen Brown returned from a one-game absence to score 21 on Wednesday night and lead Boston to a 117-98 victory over San Antonio in Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama’s first game on the Celtics’ famous parquet floor.

The 7-foot-3 French rookie, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, scored 10 points in the first quarter, when San Antonio kept it close. He finished with 27 points and five rebounds in 27 minutes as the Spurs (7-33), who have the worst record in the Western Conference, lost their third straight game.

Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and Luke Kornet matched his season high with nine rebounds for the Celtics, won their third game in a row and improved to 20-0 at home, extending their franchise record.

Wembanyama helped them keep it close in the opening quarter as the Spurs trailed by as few as three points in the final minute. San Antonio was down just 32-29 early in the second before the Celtics scored eight in a row and 18 of the next 22 points.

Another 8-0 run at the end of the half made it 70-45 Boston at the break. The Celtics won the earlier meeting this season by 33 on New Year's Eve.

Brown returned after sitting out Boston’s 105-96 victory over the Raptors on Monday with a hyperextended right knee. The Celtics were without Kristaps Porzingis (right knee inflammation) and Derrick White (left ankle sprain).

UP NEXT

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) ducks as Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) leaps high during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Boston. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

Spurs: Visit Charlotte on Friday night.

Celtics: Host Denver on Friday night.