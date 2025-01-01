Spurs rout Clippers 122-86 behind 27 points from Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama closed out a historic month with 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 26 minutes, and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 122-86 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Wembanyama is the first player in league history with 300 points, 100 rebounds, 50 blocks, 50 assists and 40 3-pointers in a single month.

Keldon Johnson added 17 points, and Stephon Castle had 15 for the Spurs.

Los Angeles had won three straight but were 11 for 41 on 3-pointers. James Harden led the Clippers with 17 points, and Norman Powell added 15.

Wembanyama had 17 points in the opening quarter, matching the Clippers total as a team. He only had four points in the second quarter, but two came on a dunk on a pass off the backboard from Chris Paul.

San Antonio captured a 25-point lead in the second quarter that swelled to 34 points in the fourth, enabling Wembanyama to exit from the contest with 8:39 remaining.

Takeaways

Clippers: Los Angeles center Ivica Zubac was held to five points on 2-for-7 shooting.

Spurs: San Antonio forward Jeremy Sochan did not play in the second half after injuring his lower back in the second quarter. He exited with 1:20 remaining in the first half with four points and five rebounds in 15 minutes.

Key moment

Wembanyama reached back and stuffed Zubac under the rim with 9:47 remaining in the opening quarter. Wembanyama would get the ensuing inbounds pass from Paul and drilled his only 3 of the game.

Key stat

Wembanyama has at least one block and one 3-pointer in 24 straight games, the longest streak in league history. He also has a block in 67 straight games.

Up next

The Clippers are at Oklahoma City on Thursday, and the Spurs are at Denver on Friday.