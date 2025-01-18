SportsBasketball

Without injured Morant, the Grizzlies hand the Spurs their largest loss of the season, 140-112

Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (15) celebrates after a basket with...

Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (15) celebrates after a basket with teammates Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) and Desmond Bane, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in San Antonio. Credit: AP/Darren Abate

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Santi Aldama scored a career-high 29 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rolled to a 140-112 victory over San Antonio on Friday night, handing the Spurs their largest losing margin of the season even with Ja Morant sidelined by a foot injury.

Desmond Bane added 22 points and 14 assists, and Jaylen Wells had 22 points to help Memphis sweep the two-game set in Antonio, where the Grizzlies have won nine straight.

Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 21 points. Stephon Castle added 20, and Victor Wembanyama had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Morant was sidelined because of a sore right foot. He's ineligible for selection to the All-NBA teams, MVP and other awards after missing his 18th game of the season and cannot meet the league requirement of 65 games.

Morant had 21 points and 12 assists in leading the Grizzlies to a 129-115 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday night.

Memphis dominated the third quarter just as it did Wednesday. The Grizzlies outscored the Spurs 40-22 in the third quarter Friday, closing the period on an 18-2 run.

Takeaways

Grizzlies: Luke Kennard had 17 points. Kennard was 7 for 13 on 3-pointers in the two games against San Antonio.

Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Edey (14) dunks against San Antonio Spurs'...

Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Edey (14) dunks against San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in San Antonio. Credit: AP/Darren Abate

Spurs: Chris Paul missed a free throw for the second time this season, failing to convert a technical foul with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter. Paul is 58 for 60.

Key moment

Memphis closed the third quarter on a 16-0 run after Vassell tied it at 83 with a layup. Bane, Kennard, Aldama and Brandon Clarke all scored in the run, with Scotty Pippen Jr. picking up three assists .

Key stat

The Grizzlies outscored the Spurs 156-100 in the second halves of both games.

Up next

The Grizzlies host Minnesota on Monday. The Spurs are at Miami on Sunday before traveling to Paris for a two-game series against Indiana.

