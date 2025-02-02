Adebayo hits 19-footer at buzzer to cap 30-point outing in Heat's 105-103 win over Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — Bam Adebayo hit a 19-foot jumper as time expired to cap a 30-point, 13-rebound outing and give the Miami Heat a 105-103 victory over San Antonio on Saturday night with Spurs star Victor Wembanyama sitting out because of an undisclosed illness.

Miami guard Terry Rozier added 19 points in his first game since being named in a federal investigation looking into unusual betting patterns surrounding his play in March 2023 while with the Charlotte Hornets. Nikola Jovic had 14 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 10.

Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 19 points and Devin Vassell had 18.

Wembanyama was ruled out 40 minutes prior to the game with an undisclosed illness. Selected to his first All-Star Game as a Western Conference reserve Thursday, he missed his sixth game this season.

Adebayo was 13 for 21 from the field and had nine defensive rebounds as Miami won for the third time in four games.

The Spurs will not play in San Antonio again until March 2 as they embark on their annual lengthy road trip as a livestock show and rodeo is held in the Frost Bank Center. The Spurs will host games in Austin on Feb. 20 and 21.

Takeaways

Heat: Rozier was 5 for 9 on 3-pointers and 7 for 14 from the field in 33 minutes.

San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) grabs a rebound in front of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Spurs: Charles Bassey had nine points and 15 rebounds and Zach Collins had two points and two rebounds in Wembanyama's absence.

Key moment

Spurs point guard Chris Paul came up short on a 19-foot jumper with five seconds remaining after dribbling the clock down in an attempt to get the final shot off in regulation.

Key stat

The Spurs were 9-3 when Johnson scores at least 15 points but were unable to capitalize on his 19-point effort.

Up next

The Heat are at Chicago on Tuesday night. The Spurs are at Memphis on Monday night.