Victor Wembanyama sits out Spurs' game against Heat because of an undisclosed illness

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is blocked by San...

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is blocked by San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama sat out the San Antonio Spurs' game Saturday night against the Miami Heat because of an undisclosed illness.

Selected to his first All-Star Game as a Western Conference reserve Thursday, Wembanyama was ruled out 40 minutes prior to game time. He was out for the sixth game this season.

Wembanyama was hoarse during his postgame press conference Friday night after a 144-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Allergies,” Wembanyama responded when asked if he was ill. “Since we came back from France, allergy has been hitting more than ever. Makes sense, but just since we came back, though, so it’s getting better.”

The 7-foot-3 center from France has battled allergies since arriving in San Antonio as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Wembanyama had 30 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks against the Bucks in leading the Spurs to their highest point total of the season. He's averaging 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 3.7 assists in 40 games this season.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
