Miles Bridges' 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left lifts Hornets past Spurs 117-116 to snap 6-game skid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miles Bridges knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner off a wraparound feed from LaMelo Ball with 1.4 seconds left to lift Charlotte to a 117-116 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night and snap a six-game skid for the Hornets.

De’Aaron Fox appeared to respond with a winning 3 at the buzzer, but referees gathered after the play and ruled he did not get the shot off in time.

Bridges finished with 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting and Ball had 24 points and 10 assists for Charlotte after missing the last five games with an ankle injury. Nick Smith Jr added 19 points for the Hornets — his fourth straight game with at least that many — and Moussa Diabate was strong on the offensive glass, finishing with 15 rebounds after taking over as the starting center.

Rookie Stephon Castle finished with a career-high 33 points for the Spurs.

Fox, who tied the game with less than a minute to play and then gave the Spurs the lead with a 20-footer with 7.9 seconds left, had 22 points. Victor Wembanyama had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Takeaways

Spurs: San Antonio was not nearly active enough on the glass, getting outrebounded 53-38.

Hornets: Charlotte was a little light on bodies as it awaits the arrival of several players acquired at the trade deadline, including Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and Jusuf Nurkic.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks to pass the ball against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

Key moment

Ball made a smart decision when he drove the lane in the final seconds and spotted Bridges in the corner for the open 3.

Key stat

Charlotte had 27 second-chance points to San Antonio's nine.

Up next

The Spurs are at Orlando on Saturday night. The Hornets play at Detroit on Sunday.