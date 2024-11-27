Wembanyama, Castle lead Spurs to 128-115 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Victor Wembanyama scored 34 points, rookie Stephon Castle matched a season high with 23 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Utah Jazz 128-115 in an NBA Cup game on Tuesday night.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama made six 3-pointers and shot 13 of 23 from the field. Julian Champagnie scored 15 points and made three 3s in the fourth quarter to help the Spurs pull away.

Utah's Lauri Markkanen had to be helped from the court after banging knees with Wembanyama in the fourth quarter.

Keyonte George led Utah with 26 points and shot 6 of 12 from 3. Collin Sexton and John Collins each scored 20 for the Jazz, who were eliminated from the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Takeaways

Jazz: Shot 51% from the field but had 21 turnovers. Utah leads the league in turnovers per game.

Spurs: Finished with 30 assists after entering with an average of 27.9 per game. The Spurs outrebounded Utah 25-15 in the second half.

Key moment

Chris Paul hit a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock with 1:43 left to give the Spurs a 121-109 lead. San Antonio held Utah to 22 points in the fourth quarter.

San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Drew Eubanks (15) and guard Isaiah Collier (13) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Bethany Baker

Key stat

Markkanen was 0 for 6 from 3 before he was injured. After shooting 45% from 3 in the first half, Utah made 4 of 14 from long range in the second half.

Up next

The Spurs host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and the Jazz host Denver on Wednesday.