Jazz fend off Spurs 111-110 despite 24 points, 16 rebounds and 7 blocks from Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO — Collin Sexton scored 23 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20 and the Utah Jazz held off the San Antonio Spurs 111-110 on Saturday, overcoming 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks from Victor Wembanyama.

Markkanen stayed in the game after landing directly on his left hip with 2:44 remaining. He was down on the court for a few minutes before being helped to his feet. The 7-footer was hobbling noticeably in the final minutes.

Jordan Clarkson had 16 points and John Collins scored 15 for Utah (2-7).

San Antonio rookie Stephon Castle had a career-high 23 points in his third NBA start. Wembanyama shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers and Castle, also 20 years old, was 3 for 7.

Spurs guard Devin Vassell had 18 points in his season debut after missing seven months with a fractured right foot.

Takeaways

Jazz: Utah had only seven turnovers after committing 10 in the first half.

Spurs: After missing his first two shot attempts, Vassell was 8 for 11 in his first game since March 29. He finished 3 for 6 on 3-pointers. San Antonio (4-6) has been without a consistent second scoring option behind Wembanyama since Vassell injured his foot.

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) drives against Utah Jazz's Cody Williams (5) and Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in San Antonio. Credit: AP/Darren Abate

Key moment

With the Spurs trailing 107-104 and nine seconds remaining, Wembanyama ran through Clarkson on an attempted pick to possibly set up a 3-pointer for the 7-foot-3 center. Officials confirmed the foul after San Antonio challenged, resulting in Clarkson draining two free throws for a 109-104 lead.

Key stat

Utah had a 54-34 advantage in the paint.

Up next

The Jazz host Phoenix on Tuesday, and the Spurs host Sacramento on Monday.