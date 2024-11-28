Davis and James power the Lakers past Wembanyama and the Spurs 119-101

SAN ANTONIO — Anthony Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds, LeBron James finished with 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 119-101 on Wednesday night.

Rookie Dalton Knecht had 20 pointson 4-for-10 shooting from long distance as the Lakers snapped a three-game skid.

Victor Wembanyama had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Spurs had their four-game winning streak ended. Harrison Barnes added 19 points and Julian Champagnie scored 18.

Los Angeles led by as many as 15 points in the first half before San Antonio cut the deficit to eight points. Los Angeles' Austin Reaves quelled the rally by hitting a 3-pointer over Wembanyama as time expired in the first half, giving the Lakers a 58-47 lead.

San Antonio guard Devin Vassell had 14 points in his return from a five-game absence with a bruised left knee.

Takeaways

Lakers: James shot 2 for 9 and scored four points in the first half. He had 12 points in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter while shooting 4 for 5.

Spurs: Vassell is the first player in Spurs history to make 450 3-pointers in his first 250 career games.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in San Antonio. Credit: AP/Darren Abate

Key moment

After the Spurs cut the deficit to four points, Knecht tossed in a floater in the lane, stole a pass from Wembanyama and fired the ball downcourt to Davis for an uncontested dunk that put the Lakers up 73-63.

Key stat

The Spurs had won 14 of 18 third quarters this season. The Lakers outscored San Antonio 34-30 in extending their lead to 92-77 entering the fourth.

Up next

The Lakers host Oklahoma City on Friday in the NBA Cup. The Spurs are at Sacramento on Sunday.