Wembanyama scores 30, matches career high with 10 blocks and Spurs roll past Trail Blazers 114-94

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama scored 30 points and tied a career high with 10 blocks as the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 114-94 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Wembanyama added seven rebounds while sitting out the final 8 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter with San Antonio headed to its largest margin of victory this season.

Wembanyama is the first player with four 3-pointers and 10 blocks in a game in NBA history and the first player under 21 with multiple games with double-figure blocks since the league began keeping track of blocks in 1974.

Charles Bassey added 16 points and 12 rebounds and Devin Vassell had 11 points for the Spurs, who have won four straight against the Trail Blazers.

San Antonio is 15-13 after winning two straight and four of five. The Spurs did not win their 15th game last season until March 17.

Shaedon Sharpe scored 25 points and Anfernee Simons had 18 points for Portland.

The Trail Blazers snapped a six-game skid with a 126-124 win over Denver on Thursday but have lost nine of their last 11 games.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, blocks a shot against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Kin Man Hui

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: Portland was 12 for 43 on 3-pointers. Simons was 3 for 11 on 3s.

Spurs: Wembanyama is averaging 29 points in his last five games.

Key moment

Wembanyama blocked Deni Avdija's layup attempt with 9:51 remaining in the game for his 10th block to match the career high he set against Toronto on Feb. 12.

Key stat

Wembanyama has had a block in 62 straight games, surpassing the franchise record of 61 set by Hall of Fame center David Robinson. Wembanyama also became the 15th fastest in league history to 200 career 3-pointers, doing so in 94 games.

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) makes a shot attempt against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) and forward Toumani Camara, behind Vassell, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Kin Man Hui

Up next

Trail Blazers: At Dallas on Monday night.

Spurs: At Philadelphia on Monday night.