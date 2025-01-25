Victor Wembanyama reflects on San Antonio's 2-game stay in Paris: 'This week was amazing'

PARIS — The final tally for Victor Wembanyama's trip in Paris: two games, 50 points, 23 rebounds, eight assists, six blocks, two courts dedicated, one trip to the Eiffel Tower, a Fashion Week appearance, a Champions League match attended and about a million high-fives.

And one win. It wasn't the two he wanted from this homecoming. But there were a slew of other moments to make this trip back to Paris worth remembering.

“This week was amazing,” Wembanyama said. “I was just seeing my family. I'm not trying to get emotional, but everybody did their job to making this week incredible.”

Saturday's outcome wasn't what he wanted: Indiana 136, San Antonio 98 was the final, with Tyrese Haliburton scoring 28 for the Pacers. But at least one thing was to Wembanyama's liking, sort of. He noted during the Olympics that the French are very passionate about their national anthem, and that when it's performed before sporting events the fans tend to drown out the performer by singing it themselves.

That wasn't exactly the case on Thursday, when the Spurs-Pacers series began. Wembanyama's appeal was evidently heard by the French over the next 48 hours; the voices from the stands were much louder on Saturday. It still wasn't exactly what he wanted, but it was better.

“I appreciate the effort,” Wembanyama said.

He and the Spurs landed on Monday, and he quickly took his team to a dinner and a shopping trip. Tuesday, he went back to his hometown of Le Chesnay and dedicated a pair of outdoor courts before appearing at Fashion Week. He was at a Paris Saint-Germain soccer match against Manchester City on Wednesday. Game 1 was on Thursday, the Eiffel Tower on Friday, Game 2 on Saturday, then flying back to San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) claps following a Paris Games 2025 NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

And there was a lot more on that itinerary.

“I can’t imagine what it was like for Vic to come back home and play,” Spurs guard Chris Paul said. “I know he was so excited. But it’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that. Every media outlet, every event, trying to see your family that you don’t get to see that often. And Vic is one of those guys who tries to sign every autograph.”

Wembanyama dominated the opener on Thursday, scoring 30 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in San Antonio's 30-point win. The Pacers made it a point of emphasis to try to do a better job against him on Saturday, and Indiana coach Rick Carlisle felt his team did just that.

He wasn't wrong. The Pacers were aggressive and didn't let Wembanyama get into any sort of prolonged rhythm. But even Carlisle was a bit surprised when he looked at the stat sheet postgame and saw that Wembanyama finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) greets fans following a Paris Games 2025 NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

“You don't stop that guy,” Carlisle said. “He still had 20 and 12.”

Wembanyama and the Spurs fought back from a 15-point halftime deficit, briefly took the lead in the third, then fell apart as the Pacers ran away.

“At some point he’ll look back on this and realize what a treat it was,” Paul said. “We wish we could have won both games for him.”

It's unknown when Wembanyama will play in France again. He'd love to be part of games in Paris every year, and while it would seem like a safe bet the NBA will send the Spurs back one day an annual occurrence might be unlikely.

He knows this, and that's one of the reasons he tried to cherish every second of this trip.

“I did my best to make this week special for my team, for my family, my friends," Wembanyama said. "But people still found ways to surprise me, to make things feel like it mattered for them, and I matter for them. So, it’s priceless.”