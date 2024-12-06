SportsBasketball

Spurs star Wembanyama out of lineup against Bulls with sore lower back

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after defeating...

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after defeating the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Jed Jacobsohn

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls with a sore lower back.

San Antonio acting coach Mitch Johnson said the Spurs are hopeful Wembanyama can return by the weekend.

“I’d say it’s the definition of day-to-day," Johnson said. “So, hopefully, he wakes up tomorrow feeling a little bit better.”

The Spurs host Sacramento on Friday night and New Orleans on Sunday night.

Wembanyama leads the Spurs with 23.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in 18 games.

The 7-foot-3 star from France and overall No. 1 draft pick in 2023 was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Month for the Western Conference on Tuesday.

Wembanyama led the league with 3.56 blocked shots and 1.31 steals in October and November combined. With 57 blocks, Wembanyama accounted for 45.9% of San Antonio's total blocks.

More NBA news

Edey return to action delayed as he recovers from ankle injury
Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones return to the Pelicans' lineup against Phoenix, Ryan Dunn out for Suns1m read
Spurs star Wembanyama out of lineup against Bulls with sore lower back
Bucks' Khris Middleton likely to make his season debut at Boston1m read
NBA fines Rockets' Udoka, Sengun and Eason for actions in loss to the Kings

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME