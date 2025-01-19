SportsBasketball

Stephen Curry considered day to day after injuring left ankle in win over Wizards

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, reacts after Washington Wizards'...

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, reacts after Washington Wizards' Jordan Poole, right, fell backward onto his right leg during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry injured his left ankle in the final minutes of the Golden State Warriors victory over Washington on Saturday night and is considered day to day.

Curry left the game with just over a minute to play after getting tangled with the Wizards' Jordan Poole. After contesting Poole’s shot attempt, Curry tweaked his left ankle as Poole fell backward onto Curry’s right foot and knocked the Warriors star off balance.

Curry limped around the court, trying to walk it off during the ensuing timeout, but ultimately went to the locker room early while the Warriors finished off a 122-114 win.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry, who had tape on his ankle while at his locker after the game, didn’t think that the injury was serious, but didn't provide specific information about the injury.

“Feels great,” Curry said in brief postgame comments at his locker. “See you on Monday.”

The Warriors’ next game is against the defending champion Boston Celtics on Monday at home.

The 36-year-old Curry leads the Warriors in scoring in his 16th season. He entered Saturday averaging 22.9 points.

Washington Wizards' Jordan Poole (13) falls backward onto the right...

Washington Wizards' Jordan Poole (13) falls backward onto the right knee of Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, top left, in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO

The Warriors also lost Draymond Green to a left calf injury on Saturday. Green was limping after getting hurt in the first quarter, and Kerr said he will have an MRI on Sunday. Moses Moody, who had 13 points against Washington, could see more playing time if Green is out for an extended stretch.

