Stephen Curry misses second straight Golden State Warriors playoff game

Injured point guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors...

Injured point guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors supports his team from the bench in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 18, 2016 in Oakland, Calif. Credit: Getty Images/ Lachlan Cunningham

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Golden State’s Stephen Curry will miss Game 3 of a first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night because of a sprained right ankle.

It will be the second straight game that last year’s MVP has missed after he was injured in the series opener.

Coach Steve Kerr says Curry wanted to play but they decided that “it wasn’t worth the risk” for him to play on Thursday. Kerr says that Curry was better on Thursday and that they hope that he will be able to play in Game 4 on Sunday.

The Warriors overcame his absence to get a 115-106 victory in the first game he missed and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

