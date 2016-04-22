Stephen Curry misses second straight Golden State Warriors playoff game

HOUSTON — Golden State’s Stephen Curry will miss Game 3 of a first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night because of a sprained right ankle.

It will be the second straight game that last year’s MVP has missed after he was injured in the series opener.

Coach Steve Kerr says Curry wanted to play but they decided that “it wasn’t worth the risk” for him to play on Thursday. Kerr says that Curry was better on Thursday and that they hope that he will be able to play in Game 4 on Sunday.

The Warriors overcame his absence to get a 115-106 victory in the first game he missed and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.