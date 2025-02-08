Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal both out with injuries for Suns against the Jazz

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are both out with injuries for the Phoenix Suns in their game against the Utah Jazz on Friday night, one day after a trade deadline where both players were the subject of multiple trade rumors.

Durant (ankle) is missing his second straight game while Beal (left great toe) was seen hobbling late in the Suns' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Both were listed as questionable on the injury report earlier Friday.

The disappointing Suns have a 25-25 record this season and are on a three-game losing streak.

The Suns ended up being relatively quiet at the trade deadline, though they did trade disgruntled center Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Cody Martin and Vasa Micic.