Devin Booker back in the Suns' lineup against Grizzlies after missing 5 games with groin strain

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on Indiana Pacers...

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker returned to the lineup for Tuesday night's game against Memphis after missing five games with a left groin strain.

Booker last played Dec. 19 in a loss to Indiana. The Suns lost four of the five games they played without Booker, who is averaging 25.1 points and 6.4 assists.

Suns starting center Jusuf Nurkic is out while serving the second game of a three-game suspension for his involvement in a fight Friday night in a game against Dallas.

For the Grizzlies, guard Ja Morant is out indefinitely with a right shoulder strain, and rookie center Zach Edey is sidelined while in concussion protocol.

Memphis enters the game in Phoenix second in the Western Conference with a 22-11 record. Phoenix is 15-16, tied for 10th in the West.

