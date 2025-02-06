SportsBasketball

Hornets get Jusuf Nurkic and 1st-round pick from Suns for Cody Martin and Vasa Micic, AP source says

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) shoots against Charlotte Hornets...

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) shoots against Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Jim Dedmon

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have acquired center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick from the Phoenix Suns for guards Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-round pick, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Hornets' latest deal has not been finalized.

The moves comes after the busy Hornets traded center Mark Williams to the Lakers for rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and draft considerations on Wednesday night.

Last month, the Suns and Hornets pulled off another trade. Charlotte sent center Nick Richards and a second-round pick in 2025 to Phoenix in exchange for guard Josh Okogie and three future second-round draft picks.

The 30-year-old Nurkic is averaging 8.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in 25 games for the Suns in what has been a down season. His best year came in 2019-20 when he was with the Portland Trail Blazers and averaged 17.6 points and 10.2 rebounds.

Micic averaged 7.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Hornets and has seen more action recently since LaMelo Ball injured his ankle.

Martin has played in 39 games this season, averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. He has struggled with injuries throughout his career, missing 138 games over the past three seasons. When healthy, Martin is considered one of the better on-ball defenders in the league.

Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) tries to block a...

Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) tries to block a shot by Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Jim Dedmon

