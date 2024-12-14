SportsBasketball

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant lead the Suns past the Jazz, 134-126

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) defends against Phoenix Suns...

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) defends against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Devin Booker scored 34 points and Kevin Durant added 30 in his return to Phoenix's lineup, leading the Suns to a 134-126 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Durant and Booker also each had eight assists to help the Suns snap a three-game losing streak. Tyus Jones had 19 points and 11 assists.

Durant missed three games because of a left ankle sprain. Suns center Jusuf Nurkic also was back after sitting out five games with a left ankle sprain and right thigh contusion.

Jordan Clarkson also returned for Utah following a seven-game absence because of plantar fasciitis. Clarkson led the Jazz with 23 points. John Collins added 22 points, and Lauri Markkanen had 19.

Phoenix opened the second half with six straight baskets – three coming from Booker – for a 92-80 lead. The Jazz countered with a 15-4 run and pulled to 99-97 on a running alley-oop layup from Walker Kessler.

Ryan Dunn capped a 9-2 run with a finger roll layup to extend the Suns' lead to 108-99. Utah did not draw closer than four points in the fourth quarter.

Takeaways

Suns: Durant and Booker combined for 21 baskets and 16 assists.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) followings through after scoring...

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) followings through after scoring a 3-pointer against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

Jazz: Sizzling outside shooting helped Utah keep pace with Phoenix. The Jazz made 22 3-pointers and shot 56% beyond the arc.

Key moment

Clarkson made three straight baskets to help Utah score on its first six second quarter possessions and take a 53-44 lead. Phoenix erased the deficit behind a 12-0 run, fueled by Booker’s back-to-back threes, and went ahead 63-58. The Suns never trailed after that point.

Key stat

The Jazz and the Suns combined to make 44 3-pointers.

Up next

The Suns host the Portland on Sunday, while the Jazz are at the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.


