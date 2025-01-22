SportsBasketball

Phoenix Suns acquire three first-round picks from Utah Jazz in exchange for 2031 first-round pick

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, front, goes to the basket...

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, front, goes to the basket past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, back, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have acquired three future first-round picks from the Utah Jazz in exchange for another first-round pick, the teams announced on Tuesday.

The Suns now own first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 that are the least favorable selections between Cleveland and Minnesota in 2025 and between Cleveland, Utah and Minnesota in both 2027 and 2029.

The Jazz acquired the Suns' 2031 unprotected first-round pick.

The struggling Suns have a 21-21 record this season, which is a huge disappointment considering they have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the roster.

Phoenix could try to use the three picks to add talent before the trade deadline. The franchise has been linked to disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler in multiple media reports. Butler recently returned to the Heat after a seven-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

More NBA news

Phoenix Suns acquire three first-round picks from Utah Jazz in exchange for 2031 first-round pick
Heat guard Tyler Herro sidelined for game versus Portland due to groin tightness
In his hometown, Spurs' Victor Wembanyama dedicates a pair of new outdoor courts for kids to enjoy3m read
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton set to play again in Paris, where he won Olympic gold last summer3m read
CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray fuel the resurgent Pelicans' franchise-record comeback win2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME