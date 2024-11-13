SportsBasketball

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic out with ankle injury vs. Jazz

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic reacts after scoring against the...

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic was ruled out of Tuesday night's game at the Utah Jazz because of left ankle soreness.

Nurkic started each of the Suns’ first 10 games, averaging 9.9 points and 10.2 rebounds in 24.4 minutes. He played just 15 minutes in Sunday’s 127-118 overtime loss to Sacramento, going scoreless and grabbing seven rebounds before exiting after the first half with the ankle injury.

The Suns were also missing Kevin Durant, who suffered a left calf strain in a win over Dallas on Nov. 8 and is expected to miss at least two weeks.

Ryan Dunn started in Durant's place and Mason Plumlee started for Nurkic.

