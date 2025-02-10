Kevin Durant ready to move past trade deadline speculation, get back on court for Suns

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant is still with the Phoenix Suns and ready to get back on the court after last week's eventful trade deadline full of speculation that the franchise was open to dealing the 15-time All-Star.

“It's just part of the business,” Durant told reporters at practice on Monday. “Everybody's bought and sold in this league. Anybody can be up for auction, so I understand that. It's just about getting back on the court and trying to go out and play the game that I love.

"It's part of the business though — we've all got to understand that.”

The Suns ended up having a relatively quiet trade deadline, dealing disgruntled center Jusuf Nurkic to the Charlotte Hornets but keeping the rest of their core intact. The team’s Big 3 of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal is still together as the franchise tries to gain ground in the standings.

Phoenix has a 26-26 record and is tied with the Sacramento Kings for ninth place in the Western Conference.

Durant and Beal were the subject of rampant trade rumors before last week's deadline. Tight-lipped Phoenix general manager James Jones didn’t offer many clues to how seriously he considered moving either player when asked on Friday.

“It always gets noisy when you’re not winning,” Jones said. “And we’re not winning.”

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) gestures toward former NBA player Gary Payton, sitting with fans, as referee Scott Foster, right, reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Suns in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

The 36-year-old Durant has missed the past three games with a sprained ankle but hopes to return for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Suns are just 2-11 this season when the 6-foot-11 forward is out of the lineup.

Durant is still one of the game's elite scorers, averaging nearly 27 points per game on 52% shooting. The veteran is under contract with the Suns next season and said his goal has always been to play out the remainder of his deal.

“It’s not a bad thing that people around the league want me to play for them," Durant said. "It’s not a bad thing my organization here is fighting off people to keep me on the team or even dangle me in a trade.

"It's part of being in high demand.”