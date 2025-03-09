SportsBasketball

Booker and Durant help Suns hold off injury-depleted Mavs 125-116

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, right, dribbles to the basket...

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, right, dribbles to the basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Kessler Edwards during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Devin Booker scored 24 points, Kevin Durant had 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and the Phoenix Suns beat the injury-depleted Dallas Mavericks 125-116 on Sunday.

Bradley Beal scored 19 points and Grayson Allen added 17 as the Suns pulled within 1 1/2 games of Dallas for the 10th seed in the Western Conference, the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Naji Marshall had a career high for the second consecutive game with 34 points for the Mavericks, the defending West champs who were down to seven healthy players by the end of the game.

Dallas big men Kessler Edwards and Dwight Powell went to the locker room after their heads collided chasing a loose ball late in the third quarter. Guard Brandon Williams was later ruled out with left hamstring tightness.

Edwards returned with a bandage over his left eye, but Powell didn't come back after walking to the bench with a bleeding forehead, getting treated briefly and leaving the court.

Takeaways

Suns: Rim protection is a big issue for the vertically challenged Mavs. And Mason Plumlee had three consecutive dunks in the first half, then back-to-back alley-oop slams after the break. The 6-foot-10 Plumlee finished with 13 points.

Mavericks: Dallas matched its longest losing streak of the season at five games and dropped below .500 for the first time since mid-November. The Mavs have lost all three games since star guard Kyrie Irving’s season-ending knee injury.

Dallas Mavericks players, from left, Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II,...

Dallas Mavericks players, from left, Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Jaden Hardy, and P.J. Washington wear street clothes as they watch the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Key moment

Booker hit a jumper that started a 19-2 run for Phoenix bridging the first and second quarters that put the Suns in front for good. Phoenix turned a 22-18 deficit into a 37-34 lead.

Key stat

The Suns shot 58% from the field.

Up next

Both teams finish a back-to-back Monday. The Suns visit Memphis, and the Mavericks play the first of consecutive games in San Antonio.

More NBA news

Booker and Durant help Suns hold off injury-depleted Mavs 125-1161m read
No. 11 Duke completes its 5-year climb under Kara Lawson to return to the top of the ACC3m read
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 40 as Thunder top Nuggets 127-103 in matchup of West leaders1m read
Luke Loucks returning to Florida State to take over as Seminoles coach1m read
Warriors star Stephen Curry reaches 25,000 career points1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME