Maurice Harkless selected by Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers have selected St. John's forward Maurice Harkless with the 15th pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

The 19-year-old Harkless averaged 15.5 points per game as a freshman for the Red Storm. Harkless, 6-foot-9 and 207 pounds, played power forward in college, but projects as a small forward at the next level.

Harkless is versatile and has been lauded for his ball skills and footwork for a player his size. He struggled with his shooting from the perimeter, however.

The Sixers were expected to take a big man to play inside, but couldn't pass up Harkless.