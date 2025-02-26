SportsBasketball

Antetokounmpo not upset at Rockets Thompson after his flagrant foul on Bucks star leads to ejection

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts as he walks off...

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts as he walks off the court after an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Houston. The Rockets won 100-97. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo has “no hard feelings” toward Amen Thompson after the Houston forward was ejected for pulling him down from behind by his head and neck Tuesday night.

The Bucks were down by two with about 4½ minutes left when Thompson committed the foul as Antetokounmpo went up for a shot in the lane. The play was reviewed and determined to by a flagrant foul 2 and Thompson was ejected.

Houston went on to a 100-97 victory that snapped Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak.

“At the end of the day like you don’t wanna have a league that’s soft,” Antetokounmpo said when asked about the play. “I love guys that play hard. I love guys that they’re great competitors.”

“I’m one of those guys,” he continued. “Sometimes your competitive nature gets in the way (of) making the best decision, the best judgment at the time. And I feel like he wanted to make it a hard foul, but he grabbed my neck. But there’s no hard feelings.”

Thompson didn’t speak to reporters after the game.

Antetokounmpo believes that plays like this one or simply part of the game.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reaches for a loose ball...

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reaches for a loose ball along with Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson (1) and Houston Rockets' Tari Eason during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Houston. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

“I understand like when you’re a competitor, you’re gonna make mistakes like that,” he said. “I love it. I love playing this way. I don’t have no hard feelings against him.”

Both Houston coach Ime Udoka and Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers agreed that Thompson should have been ejected for the foul.

Crew chief Tony Brothers explained the decision to eject Thompson to a pool reporter after the game.

“Because the contact to the head was both unnecessary and excessive and by rule that’s a flagrant foul penalty two,” he said.

It’s the second ejection this season for Thompson, who was also tossed in a December game against the Heat after throwing Miami guard Tyler Herro to the floor. The incident triggered an altercation between the teams which led to the ejections of six players and staff members.

Thompson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft, was suspended two games for his actions in that skirmish.

