Thunder sign rookie G Ajay Mitchell to multi-year deal, Branden Carlson to two-way contract

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder signed rookie second-round draft pick Ajay Mitchell to a multi-year contract and Branden Carlson to a two-way contract on Thursday.

Mitchell, a guard from Belgium who played in college UC-Santa Barbara, originally signed a two-way contract last July. Terms of the new agreement were not released.

In 34 games, Mitchell is averaging 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is one of two rookies in the league this season shooting at least 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. He has been out for a month with a toe sprain.

Mitchell was the 38th overall pick in the draft. Oklahoma City acquired his rights from the New York Knicks on draft night.

Carlson, a 7-foot center, has appeared in 15 games for Oklahoma City this season after originally being signed in November. He scored a career-high 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in a win over Cleveland last month. He is averaging 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game this season.

In five games for Oklahoma City's G League team, Carlson is averaging 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.