Inside the numbers of Cleveland's 129-122 win over Oklahoma City

CLEVELAND — The most-hyped game so far this season in the NBA didn't disappoint.

Cleveland beat Oklahoma City 129-122 on Wednesday night, with the Cavaliers — now winners of 11 straight — pushing the NBA's best record to 32-4 and snapping the Thunder's 15-game winning streak.

It was the first time in NBA history that a team with a winning streak of at least 15 games faced a team with a streak of at least 10 straight wins.

A look inside the numbers of Cavs-Thunder:

Cleveland is 32-4

The Cavaliers tied the fifth-best 36-game start in NBA history by improving to 32-4.

Golden State was 34-2 in 2015-16. Three teams — Philadelphia in 1966-67, the Los Angeles Lakers in 1971-72 and Chicago in 1995-96 — started 33-3.

The Cavs join Philadelphia (1980-81) and Chicago (1996-97) as teams that started 32-4.

Oklahoma City’s 30-6 start matches the 18th-best record through 36 games in NBA history.

103-102 after 3

Cleveland led 103-102 after third quarters. It was only the seventh game in the NBA this season where both teams had 100 or more points through three quarters.

30 lead changes

It was the second game this season with at least 30 lead changes. The most in the league this season was 32 in Atlanta’s 134-132 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 6.

A 40-40 quarter

The third quarter score: Oklahoma City 43, Cleveland 41.

It was the first game this season where both teams reached the 40-point mark in a single quarter.

Close the whole way

It was the 541st game of the NBA season and only the 16th where neither side ever led by double digits.

Cleveland’s biggest lead was seven. Oklahoma City’s biggest lead was nine.

Offense topped defense

The 129 points allowed by Oklahoma City were a season-high for the Thunder.

The Thunder are 29-1 when allowing less than 115 points this season, 1-5 otherwise.

Oklahoma City fell behind Orlando for the top spot on the points-allowed-per-game list in the league so far this season. The Thunder are now at 103.7 per game; Orlando is giving up 103.2 per game, which was 0.2 points back of OKC heading into Wednesday.

Cleveland improved to 19-1 when scoring at least 120 points.