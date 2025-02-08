Chet Holmgren returns for NBA-best Thunder after missing nearly 3 months

OKLAHOMA CITY — Chet Holmgren returned to the lineup for Oklahoma City on Friday night after missing nearly three months with a pelvic fracture, a potent addition for the NBA-best Thunder.

The versatile, 7-foot-1 Holmgren got loud cheers when he was the first Thunder player announced ahead of Oklahoma City's matchup with the Toronto Raptors. He started alongside fellow big man Isaiah Hartenstein.

Holmgren was injured on Nov. 10 and his absence did little to slow MVP contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, who entered Friday comfortably atop the Western Conference at 40-9.

Holmgren finished second in the rookie of the year balloting last season. He was the second pick in the 2022 draft and missed what would have been his rookie season with a foot injury. He played all 82 games in 2023-24, averaging 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds to help the Thunder earn the No. 1 seed in the West.

He averaged 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in 10 games this season before the injury.