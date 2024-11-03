SportsBasketball

Thunder extend perfect start with 105-92 win over Clippers

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, shoots as Los...

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

By The Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder extended their undefeated start to the season by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 105-92 on Saturday night.

All five Thunder starters scored in double figures, and the six straight wins to begin the season marked the team's best start since moving to Oklahoma City from Seattle in 2008.

Norman Powell scored 24 points and James Harden added 12 points and 13 rebounds, but the Clippers dropped to 0-4 in their new arena despite holding double-digit leads in each of those defeats.

Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue waved the white flag and pulled his starters with 4:13 remaining.

Takeaways

Thunder: After coach Mark Daigneault expressed plenty of respect for the Clippers' ferocious defense coming into the game, Gilgeous-Alexander shredded Los Angeles for 23 points in the second and third quarters to make an early statement in a potential MVP season.

Clippers: They got off to a good start from 3-point range, making eight long balls in the first quarter, but Los Angeles went 3 for 16 (18.8%) the rest of the way.

Key moment

Aaron Wiggins hit a 3 to end the third quarter for an 81-78 lead, and the Thunder followed that up by scoring the first seven points in the fourth to create separation.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Kevin Porter Jr., right, shoots as...

Los Angeles Clippers guard Kevin Porter Jr., right, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren pulls his jersey during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Key stat

Former Clippers announcer Ralph Lawler coined “Lawler's law,” the concept that the first team to reach 100 points would win a game. But the Thunder became the first team to make it a reality at Intuit Dome. Los Angeles was 0-3 despite hitting the century mark in its first three home games.

Up next

The Thunder host Orlando on Monday, and the Clippers continue their five-game homestand against San Antonio on Monday.

