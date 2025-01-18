Thunder's Chet Holmgren sidelined for at least 3 more weeks as he recovers from hip fracture

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is expected to be sidelined until early February, at the earliest, as he recovers from a hip fracture.

The team announced Friday that the versatile 7-foot-1 big man will be re-evaluated in three to five weeks.

Holmgren, who was runner-up for Rookie of the Year last season, was injured in early November. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks through 10 games. Originally, the Thunder said he would return this season and be evaluated in eight to 10 weeks.

In Holmgren’s absence, the Thunder have remained at the top of the Western Conference standings. Oklahoma City defeated Cleveland on Thursday night, improving to 34-6.

Holmgren was injured when he challenged a layup and collided with Golden State's Andrew Wiggins and then hit the floor hard.

Since then, 7-foot Isaiah Hartenstein has provided the inside presence the Thunder needed. The free agent pickup who played for the New York Knicks last season missed the first 15 games with a fractured left hand. He has averaged 11.8 points and 12.2 rebounds in 24 games since returning. However, he now is temporarily out of action with a strained left calf.

Hartenstein and Holmgren have yet to play together due to their various injuries.