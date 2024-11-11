SportsBasketball

Thunder's Holmgren will not return vs. Warriors with hip injury

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, center, gives a thumbs-up...

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, center, gives a thumbs-up as he is helped off the court by Thunder forward Jaylin Williams, left, and center Isaiah Hartenstein, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Oklahoma City. Credit: AP/Nate Billings

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren left during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a right hip injury, and the team said he will not return.

Holmgren contested a layup by Andrew Wiggins and hit the floor hard, stayed on the ground for a while, then was helped off the court. He was not putting pressure on his right leg.

Holmgren was runner-up for Rookie of the Year last season and has been one of the league's most efficient players this season. He entered the night averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game and already had four rebounds in five minutes of action on Sunday.

The Thunder, one of the deepest teams in the league, are suddenly thin in their frontcourt. Holmgren had moved from forward to center because newly-acquired big man Isaiah Hartenstein was out with a fractured left hand. The Thunder were also missing forward/center Jaylin Williams (right hamstring) and guard/forward Kenrich Williams (right knee).

More NBA news

Magic beat Wizards 121-94 for second straight blowout win without Paolo Banchero1m read
Brown calls Antetokounmpo 'a child' after 2-time MVP offers handshake before pulling hand back2m read
Thunder's Holmgren will not return vs. Warriors with hip injury
Heat hold Jimmy Butler out of game at Minnesota with sprained ankle
Jayson Tatum scores 23 in second half to rally Celtics to a 113-107 victory over slumping Bucks1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME