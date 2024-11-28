SportsBasketball

Thunder star Jalen Williams exits game against Warriors with right eye injury

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts during the...

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams exited Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a right eye injury just before halftime and didn't return.

Williams went down grabbing at his eye after Jonathan Kuminga dunked over him with 39 seconds left in the first half. The Thunder forward stayed on the floor for a couple of minutes before he limped and got helped to the locker room, and was seen with an ice bag on the area during halftime.

In 16 minutes of action, Williams had 13 points, seven assists, six rebounds and a pair of steals, helping the Thunder to a 62-50 lead at intermission.

Williams is second on the Thunder averaging 22.1 points per game and leads the team with 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

