Thunder acquire center Daniel Theis from the Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis (10) looks for a...

New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis (10) looks for a move between Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) and Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Credit: AP/Nathan Denette

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY — The New Orleans Pelicans traded center Daniel Theis and a 2031 second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday for cash.

The 6-foot-8 Theis has appeared in 38 games with nine starts for New Orleans this season, averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.3 minutes per game.

Theis is an eight-year NBA veteran from Germany with career averages of 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 411 games.

He joins a Thunder squad that leads the Western Conference with a 39-9 record entering Wednesday. His arrival in Oklahoma City will provide additional depth to a team that has been without starting center Chet Holmgren for most of the season.

Holmgren fractured his pelvis on Nov. 10, and the injury was expected to sideline him for up to 10 weeks. He recently has ramped up activity at practice, providing signs he may be ready to return soon.

Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein have been playing the bulk of the minutes at center during Holmgren's absence.

The Thunder were hosting the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis (10) pulls down a...

New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis (10) pulls down a rebound against Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

