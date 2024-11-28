SportsBasketball

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 35 as Thunder hold off Warriors without Stephen Curry, 105-101

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots while defended...

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots while defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Jalen Williams exited late in the first half with a right eye injury and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Curry-less Golden State Warriors 105-101 on Wednesday night.

Andrew Wiggins made it a one-point game on a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left. After Gilgeous-Alexander missed a free throw at the other end, Wiggins was blocked by Luguentz Dort on a game-tying layup.

Gilgeous-Alexander followed up his 37-point performance from Monday’s 130-109 victory at Sacramento by shooting 13 for 28 in the third straight win by Oklahoma City (14-4).

Kuminga returned from a two-game absence with an illness to start and scored a team-high 19 points for the Warriors (12-6), who were missing Stephen Curry due to pain in both his knees.

Williams got hurt when Jonathan Kuminga dunked over him with 39 seconds left in the first half. The Thunder star limped to the locker room and didn't return after being seen with an ice bag on his eye area during intermission.

Takeaways

Thunder: Oklahoma City capitalized for 15 first-half points of Golden State's 11 turnovers.

Warriors: Golden State dropped to 3-1 without Curry this season, having beaten the Pelicans twice and Houston when the two-time MVP missed time because of a left foot injury.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots in front...

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots in front of Golden State Warriors forward Lindy Waters III during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Key moments

Draymond Green picked up a technical foul with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter for his sixth technical so far this season. Sixteen technicals brings an automatic one-game suspension.

Key stats

Golden State's Buddy Hield finished 5 for 8 from deep — moving past Dirk Nowitzki (1,982) for 18th on the NBA's all-time 3s list and within one of tying Jason Kidd (1,988) for 17th place.

Up next

The Thunder continue their four-game trip visiting the Lakers on Friday night, and Golden State begins a quick two-game trip Saturday at Phoenix.

More NBA news

Thunder star Jalen Williams exits game against Warriors with right eye injury
Hapless Pelicans 'embarrassed' by their 'disgusting' loss to the struggling Raptors2m read
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 35 as Thunder hold off Warriors without Stephen Curry, 105-1011m read
Monk and Fox take over late to lead the Kings past the Timberwolves 115-1041m read
Jokic leads the Nuggets to a 122-103 win over the Jazz1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME