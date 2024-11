Anthony Edwards stars as the Timberwolves rally past the Bulls 135-119

CHICAGO — Anthony Edwards had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 135-119 on Thursday night.

Minnesota rallied from a 13-point deficit. Julius Randle had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, and Rudy Gobert finished with 21 points and nine boards.

It was Chicago's fourth consecutive loss. Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points for the Bulls on 11-for-15 shooting. Coby White had 24 points and eight assists.

Chicago led 95-90 after three quarters, but Minnesota controlled the action in the fourth. Randle's driving layup lifted the Timberwolves to a 107-106 lead with 6:47 left.

Mike Conley had 14 points and 11 assists for the Timberwolves.

Takeaways

Timberwolves: Minnesota struggled at the start of the game, but its stars got hot at the right time.

Bulls: Went 10 for 17 from 3-point range in the first half, but they were 5 of 19 from deep in the second half.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, drives past Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Key moment

Trailing 106-101 in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves rattled off a 12-0 run to take the lead for the first time since the game’s opening minutes. Two Edwards 3s gave the Wolves a 113-106 advantage and forced the Bulls to call a timeout.

Key stat

Minnesota shot 70.8% from the field in the fourth, including 6 for 11 from 3.

Up next

The Timberwolves host the Trail Blazers on Friday. The Bulls face the Hawks in Atlanta on Saturday.