SportsBasketball

Timberwolves miss first 16 shots, make just 2 field goals in first quarter against Cavaliers

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — The Minnesota Timberwolves are having an off night.

They made just two field goals in the first quarter Monday while falling behind 30-10 against the Cavaliers.

The Timberwolves missed their first 16 shots from the field before All-Star Anthony Edward drained a 3-pointer with 4:56 left. By then, the Cavs were already leading 24-8.

Minnesota didn't get its second bucket until Naz Reid dropped a layup at the buzzer. Edwards, who was questionable with a sore hip, finished 1 of 7 from the field and the Timberwolves were just 2 of 21 in the opening period.

The two field goals were a season-low in the NBA for a first quarter, and Minnesota's 12 points matched the club's fewest in the opening 12 minutes this season.

Oklahoma City held Phoenix to 1-of-13 shooting in the third quarter on Feb. 5.

More NBA news

Timberwolves miss first 16 shots, make just 2 field goals in first quarter against Cavaliers
Anthony Davis is out at least through All-Star break after injuring groin in Mavs debut1m read
Warriors' Kuminga likely to remain out for first few games after All-Star break
Timberwolves sale to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez back on track after arbitration ruling3m read
NBA adds Atlanta's Trae Young, Dallas' Kyrie Irving to All-Star Game as injury replacements1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME