Timberwolves return Rudy Gobert to lineup after 10-game absence with lower back trouble

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert returned to action Sunday against San Antonio after a 10-game absence due to a lower back injury.

Gobert was reinserted in Minnesota's most common starting lineup this season, with Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards at guard and Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle at forward. Naz Reid returned to a reserve role, after averaging 18.1 points and 9.7 rebounds as a starter while Gobert was out.

Gobert is averaging 11.0 points per game this season, his lowest mark in 10 years. The four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner is in his third year with the Timberwolves. He missed the opportunity on Sunday to face fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs center who's out for the rest of the season with a blood clot in his right shoulder.