Conley, Reid and DiVincenzo lead the Timberwoloves to 106-104 victory over the Heat

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) drives to the basket...

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Miami. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

By The Associated Press

MIAMI — Mike Conley, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo each scored 15 points each and the Minnesota beat the Miami Heat 106-104 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle finished with 13 each. Edwards, who averages 27.5 points per game, attempted a season-low 10 shots and made four. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was Minnesota's seventh double-figure scorer with 12 points.

Edwards split two free throws with eight seconds left to put Minnesota ahead 106-101. Duncan Robinson’s 3-pointer with three seconds got Miami within two.

Conley’s errant inbounds pass allowed the Heat a chance for a tying shot or go-ahead 3-pointer, but Bam Adebayo’s 3-pointer bounced off the rim.

Adebayo had 29 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Herro added 22 points and Robinson finished with 15 for the Heat.

Takeaways

Timberwolves: Minnesota avoided being swept by Miami for the first time 2016-17. Since then, Minnesota has swept four series and split three in the annual two-game set with the Heat.

Heat: Miami began a five-game homestand in a March schedule heavily tilted at Kaseya Center. Miami has 12 home dates, including another five-game stretch later in the month, and five on the road.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) and guard Joe...

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) and guard Joe Ingles (7) celebrate after defeating the Miami Heat during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Miami. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

Key moment

Reid hit a 3-pointer with 4:42 remaining in the fourth that put Minnesota ahead for good at 98-95. He then extended the lead with a hook shot with 4:03 left.

Key stat

McDaniels made 6 of 12 shots, giving him five straight games of shooting 50% or better.

Up next

The Timberwolves host San Antonio on Sunday. The Heat host Chicago on Saturday.

More NBA news

