Timberwolves will be without Randle for at least 2 more weeks after MRI confirms groin strain

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) posts up against Utah...

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) posts up against Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rob Gray

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle will be sidelined at least through the All-Star break with a strained right groin he suffered last week.

The Timberwolves announced Wednesday before their game against Chicago that Randle will be re-evaluated in two weeks. He had an MRI that revealed a strain of his right adductor muscle, which is part of the groin, and the diagnosis was confirmed by a second opinion from a specialist.

Randle was hurt during Minnesota's game at Utah last Thursday. This assessment means he'll miss at least eight games. The Timberwolves host Oklahoma City on Feb. 23 in their first game out of the break. They also are missing guard Donte DiVincenzo because of a big toe injury. He also will be re-evaluated during the All-Star break, meaning DiVincenzo's absence count will reach 16 games.

Randle and DiVincenzo were acquired in a trade with New York right before training camp for center Karl-Anthony Towns.

