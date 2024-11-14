SportsBasketball

Sharpe and Clingan power the Trail Blazers to a 106-98 victory over the Timberwolves

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, right, shoots over Minnesota...

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, right, shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Shaedon Sharpe scored 33 points, Donovan Clingan narrowly missed a triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks on Wednesday, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second straight night 106-98.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points as Minnesota squandered an early lead and dropped its third straight game.

The teams entered the fourth quarter tied before Portland took control behind the defense of Clingan, who had four blocks in the period as Minnesota missed 10 of its first 11 shots to start the final frame.

Portland extended its lead to double digits for the first time on free throws by Sharpe to make it 89-78.

Takeaways

Wolves: Minnesota played without starting point guard Mike Conley. Conley played in the first two back-to-backs of the season, but resting him Wednesday is part of a bigger plan for the 37-year old point guard. “We’re not a rest team generally ... But we had the mindset this season to be a little more proactive with Mike," Wolves coach Chris Finch said.

Trail Blazers: The Blazers were without starting point guard Anfernee Simons, who left Tuesday’s game with shortness of breath. “He just didn’t feel very well today,” head coach Chauncey Billups said. Billups said he expected further tests and that Simons doesn't seem worried. Portland was also without Robert Williams, who is being held out of back-to-backs.

Key moment

Shaedon Sharpe’s put-back slam dunk with 5:26 left in the game put Portland up 91-83, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots over Portland Trail...

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Key stat

Minnesota shot 7 for 39 (18%) from the 3-point line. The Wolves entered Wednesday ranked fourth in the NBA in 3-point percentage.

Up next

The Timberwolves are at Sacramento on Friday, while the Trail Blazers are off until a Sunday game against Atlanta.

More NBA news

With key teammates out, Giannis Antetokounmpo steps up with 59 points to lead Bucks over Pistons2m read
Wembanyama shrugs off 50-point performance that leaves teammates in awe as Spurs top Wizards 139-1301m read
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke earlier this month, is expected to make full recovery3m read
LeBron James has third straight triple-double as Lakers rally for 128-123 victory over Grizzlies1m read
Fox, Kings beat short-handed Suns for 2nd time in 4 days, 127-1011m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME