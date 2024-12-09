Stephen Curry scores 30 and dishes out eight assists as Warriors beat Timberwolves 114-106

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry sunk a 39-foot jumper from nearly halfcourt to beat the third-quarter buzzer and finished with 30 points and eight assists, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-106 on Sunday night in the teams' second meeting over three days.

Curry found Jonathan Kuminga for a go-ahead dunk with 2:55 to play and hit Buddy Hield for a clutch 3-pointer at the 58-second mark.

Hield scored 27 points, including consecutive 3-pointers midway through the third that tied the game at 69 and another that put Golden State ahead. Hield had seven 3s and is one shy of becoming the 17th player in NBA history to reach 2,000.

Kuminga had 20 points and seven rebounds.

Anthony Edwards scored 27 points as Minnesota's four-game winning streak ended.

Takeaways

Timberwolves: G Rob Dillingham missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right ankle and fifth consecutive overall. ... Minnesota had won five straight in the series.

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins was out with a troublesome right ankle that limited him Friday.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) takes a 3-point shot over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

Key moments

Draymond Green was whistled for a foul 13 seconds into the second half on which a driving Rudy Gobert grabbed at the left side of his face. The Warriors challenged and it was determined on review that Green had made contact with the big man's eye.

Key stats

After Hield’s 3-pointer started Golden State’s scoring in the second quarter, Curry had 10 straight points, including consecutive 3s. Curry hit another 3-pointer 53 seconds before halftime, moments after Gary Payton II blocked Julius Randle's shot.

Up next

Minnesota hosts the Lakers on Friday in a game added to the schedule after the Timberwolves missed advancing to the NBA Cup knockout rounds. The Warriors play at Houston on Wednesday in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, having beaten the Rockets in 15 straight meetings and eight in a row on the road.